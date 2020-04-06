Piers Morgan asks for “truth” when Boris Johnson enters intensive care

Piers Morgan says it’s time for Downing Street to tell the truth about Boris Johnson’s health (photo: Rex)

Piers Morgan said it was time for the government to be “100% simple” with the people about the state of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The prime minister was transferred to intensive care tonight because he is still struggling with the fight against Covid-19.

Piers was one of many stars who immediately reacted to Boris’s new deteriorated condition.

He hurried to Twitter, writing: “This is an extremely serious situation for the British Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson’s condition with #coronavirus at St Thomas’s Hospital has dramatically deteriorated over the past few hours and has been transferred to intensive care at 19:00. Fight Boris – we are all rooting for you. “

The host of Good Morning Britain admitted that he felt sorry for Carrie Symonds, Boris’s pregnant bride.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was transferred to intensive care when he is fighting a coronavirus (Photo: PA)

But he couldn’t resist the attack on Downing Street for “lying” to the public about Boris’ health at that time.

Piers wrote: “Downing Street must be 100% honest now, given Boris’s media and public opinion. Enough lies. Great Britain is at war and is the prime minister. His health is therefore a matter of overriding public interest. We must all hope and pray for this, Boris. “

When asked to stop his tweet, Piers replied: “Stop asking Dowing Street not to lie? No.’

Then he added: “If you don’t have anything positive to say about Boris Johnson today, quit the fuck. This man is our prime minister and fights for his life.

Downing Street said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would “replace if needed.” Spokesman number 10 said: “From Sunday evening, the prime minister was under the care of doctors in the hospital of St. Thomas in London, after receiving him with persistent coronavirus symptoms.

“During this afternoon, the prime minister’s condition deteriorated and, on the advice of his medical team, he was transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“The prime minister has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the first Secretary of State, to replace him if necessary.

“The Prime Minister receives excellent care and thanks to all NHS employees for their hard work and dedication.”

The Conservative Party leader is thought to be conscious and was transferred to the ICU at about 7pm as a precaution if he needed ventilation to aid recovery.

