Pigs beaten from Dutch slaughterhouses in undercover pictures

An animal protection group has released undercover footage of pigs in a slaughterhouse being beaten with paddles and an apparently crippled animal that is pulled by the tail.

Ongehoord claims that the hours of the pictures were taken in August 2019 by Johan, a volunteer from the group that works at the Westfort slaughterhouse in IJsselstein.

The slaughterhouse, whose website sells “sustainable meat from the Netherlands”, told RTL Nieuws that he had examined the images and taken immediate measures to ensure that they were not treated badly in the future.

“Hard herding and beating pigs is not allowed and should not be allowed,” said a statement. “We take full responsibility for this and will implement [a number of] measures. Permanent camera surveillance will also be stepped up, and a team of two veterinarians will monitor the images. “

Animal welfare experts told RTL Nieuws, however, that hitting animals to guard them – especially with the sharp side of a paddle – would be considered an “abuse” and violation of European guidelines.

Minister of Agriculture Carla Schouten called the pictures “unacceptable” and promised to reduce the speed of slaughter in such factories.

