Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs announces new album ‘Viscerals’

Loading...

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs announce new album “Viscerals”

Louder Than War favorite noise makers Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs have kicked a racket today!

They not only announced the upcoming album “Viscerals”, but earlier this morning Mary Anne Hobbs played the first single ‘Reducer’ on her 6MUSIC (Playback) show and the band are in session with Marc Riley 7 p.m. tonight.

“This is the first taste of our new album Viscerals”, the band announces. “It is called Reducer and it has a very strong taste. It is one of the songs that came together the fastest during the writing process. It is immediate and unmanageable and has that cathartic lead we look for in the music we make together. It becomes great fun to play live. Let’s rock. “

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs “Reducer”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dsn9leb4ZSc (/ embed)

This album is their most radical album to date, the ability to understand the core of human condition is implicit from the title. “Viscerals is a reflection of many things, I think,” says guitarist Sam Grant, whose Blank Studios was the location for the band (whose villain galerie is completed by bass player John-Michael Hedley and drummer Christopher Morley). “It’s the internal; it’s our health and physicality; it’s physical and unseen; it’s the essence that loses intellect; and it’s not a real word!”

“Sometimes it feels like we’re on a playground in a roundabout and there’s a fanatic group of people pushing to run faster,” Baty thinks. “Then when it is at top speed, they all jump up and for a few minutes we all feel liberated together.”

The album is scheduled for release via Rocket Recordings on April 3, 2010, the album will be released on limited vinyl, CD and DL editions; the vinyl is described as ‘exposed entrails’ splatter!

Ltd edition Viscerals LPs / CDs / Tshirt bundles and gig tickets can be purchased at Pigsx7:

With the release the band goes on tour, including 3 dates in the US:

January 27 – Independent, Sunderland

March 13 – St. Vitus, Brooklyn

March 15 – Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles

March 16-20 – SXSW, Austin

April 3 – Star and Shadow Cinema, Newcastle upon Tyne

April 4 – Star and Shadow Cinema, Newcastle upon Tyne

April 16 – Gorilla – Manchester

April 17 – The Mill – Birmingham

April 18 – Thekla – Bristol – SOLD OUT

April 24 – Stylus – Leeds

April 25 – St Luke’s – Glasgow

April 29 – Rescue Rooms – Nottingham

30 April – Electric Ballroom – London

May 1 – Concorde 2 – Brighton

May 3 – Desertfest – Berlin

May 5 – AB Club – Brussels

May 6 – La Boule Noir – Paris

May 7 – Aeronef – Lille

8 May – Paradiso – Amsterdam

Related