Pile renovation project at Murakami Stadium, Sheriff Center

Following the lead of Major League Baseball, the University of Hawaii will be installing and extending more safety netting down the first- and third-base lines on the lower deck of Les Murakami Stadium.

The $ 60,000 project is part of more than $ 3.1 million in upgrades and repairs at Murakami Stadium and the Stan Sheriff Center that will be undertaken in the coming months, officials said.

Completed calendars are subject to change based on COVID-19’s impact on available labor and supply chain materials, athletic director David Matlin said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, UH teams and athletes are now able to use campus athletic facilities.

After several major injuries from hitting balls at the platforms in MLB games, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced in December that each MLB team would be required to extend coverage in time for the 2020 season. Several colleges, including UH, have also chosen to follow suit.

At UH, “We want to offer more security to the fans who come to our games,” Glenn Nakaya, manager of Muradami Stadium said.

Nakaya says the backstop behind home plate will change and the net protection will stretch a little over 100 feet down the lines at the end of the seating.

Bathrooms at the 36-year-old Murakami Stadium will also be renovated. Remedies will be undertaken in several locations.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff Center will get a $ 1 million replacement from its quarter-century-old sound system that is being timed to greet the start of the Rainbow Wahine volleyball season, if it starts in August .

Arena manager Rich Sheriff said the athletic department was working with a consultant on what he said, “will be a complete re-make of the sound system that we have.”

Sheriff said, “I think it will be the result of better overall clarity (of sound) and a better experience for our fans in the arena.”

‘BOW BUILDING

Upcoming renovation project at UH

PROJECT / EST. EXPECT / EST. FINISHE

Sound System Center Sheriff $ 1 thousand. August 15, 2020

Murakami security compensation $ 60,000 August 15. 2020

Murakami toilet $ 1.4 thousand. 2021 January

Murakami spalling $ 650,000 Aug. 15, 2020

Source: UH.