[pilot-involved-in-kobe-bryant-crash-had-prior-weather-related-violation]

(NBC) – The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter had been previously disciplined by the agency for a weather-related flight violation.

In 2015, pilot Ara Zobayan flew into airspace near Los Angeles International Airport despite being told not to by traffic control. He was denied clearance into the airspace due to weather conditions that reduced visibility.

The FAA said Zobayan admitted his error, took responsibility and received counseling for the incident.

The agency said there were no indications that this was a related incident or that the incident was a trend with Zobayan.

He was the pilot in last month’s helicopter crash in Calabasas that killed nine people, including himself, Kobe Bryant and Bryant’s daughter, Gianna.

