Pilot says stress, focus; crucial in preventing crashes

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – A helicopter pilot says coping with stress and a clear head are crucial to prevent an accident.

An aviation student from the University of Dubuque was injured in an accident on Tuesday Helicopter crash in Independence, The school’s spokeswoman, Stacey Ortman, made the following statement on Wednesday:

“We can confirm that one of our helicopters and a student pilot were involved in an incident in Independence, Iowa on Tuesday, January 21st. The student has not suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated for these injuries. Our considerations are. ” With the student and the student’s family A consultant will be present at the Ed Babka Aviation Learning Center to assist our students, flight instructors and staff. The safety of our students and flight instructors is at the forefront of our aviation program. We are working with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the incident. “

Stacey Ortman, spokeswoman for the University of Dubuque

George Gomez, a licensed pilot at HMC Helicopter Service, said that every decision counts when operating an aircraft. He said pilots have to stay focused to avoid disaster.

“There are human traits, such as complacency and different attitudes, to beware of,” said Gomez. “So not only external forces, but also internal stresses. Like stress, physical limitations, all illnesses can become a factor of a pilot or a driver or almost any other.”

Gomez said pilots must be able to make quick decisions in the event of weather or malfunctions.

“There could be other factors like the type of flight,” said Gomez. “But you know you never want too much outside pressure that forces a pilot to push his limits or take a higher risk.”