Pilot Temporarily Blind While Trying To Land At Sarasota Airport After Pointing The Laser In The Eye, Man Arrested: Manatee County Sheriff

SARASOTA, Florida – A pilot was temporarily blinded while trying to land at a Florida airport after a man pointed a laser directly in his eyes, local police said.

Manatee County Sheriff’s assistants responded just after 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport for a report from a laser pointed at planes approaching to land.

While police were trying to locate the suspect, he also used the laser on them, officials said. The suspect was on a forklift just east of the airport.

Police surrounded the individual, who was later identified as 41-year-old Charlie James Chapman Jr., and he grabbed a hammer and made striking movements toward the members. A Taser was deployed and the police found a laser pointer in Chapman’s pocket.

He was then transported to Manatee County Jail after being cleared from a medical center.

Police said Chapman had fired his laser pointer at a fixed-wing plane four times and once at a police helicopter. One of the plane’s pilots said that the laser hit him directly in the eye, causing temporary blindness. The pilot said that he still felt his eyesight was blurred.

Chapman was charged with aggravated assault against an officer, pointing a laser at a pilot and resisting his arrest.

