Pilots can sometimes feel crowded when they fly for famous customers

LOS ANGELES – The pilot in the foggy helicopter accident that killed Kobe Bryant was well acquainted with the sky over Los Angeles and used to flying celebrities.

Ara Zobayan, 50, had spent thousands of hours driving passengers through one of the busiest airspaces in the country and training students on how to operate a helicopter. Friends and colleagues described him as competent, cool and collected, exactly the qualities you want in a pilot.

However, his decision to go further with the deterioration of vision has left experts and fellow pilots wondering if he was flying over the limits of good judgment and whether the pressure to get his superstar client where he wanted to go played a role in the crash.

Jerry Kidrick, a retired army colonel who flew helicopters in Iraq and now teaches at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona, said there could be pressure to fly VIPs despite bad conditions, a situation he experienced when fly with military copper in bad weather.

“The perceived pressure is:” Man, if I don’t go, they will find someone who will fly with this thing, “Kidrick said.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and six other passengers were killed with the pilot on Sunday morning when the chartered Sikorsky S-76B plowed into a cloud-covered hill in Calabasas while the retired NBA star was on its way to a youth basketball basketball tournament in which Gianna played .. The last of the nine bodies was recovered on Tuesday.

Researchers from the National Transportation Safety Board have said that Zobayan has requested and received permission from air traffic controllers to continue in the fog. In his last radio broadcast before the helicopter crashed, he reported that he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the crash and have not blamed his decision to continue or explained why he chose it.

Randy Waldman, a helicopter flight instructor in Los Angeles, who saw tracking data from the flight path and a photo of the dense fog in the area at the time, speculated that Zobayan became disoriented in the clouds, a common danger for pilots.

He said that Zobayan should have turned or landed, but perhaps felt the pressure to reach his destination, an occupational risk for pilots who were often called “re-it-itis” or “re-home-itis.”

“Someone who is a rich celebrity who can afford a helicopter to go to places, the reason they take the helicopter is that they can get from A to B quickly and hassle-free,” Waldman said. “Anyone who flies for a living is a kind of inherent pressure to get the job done, because if they go too often,” No, I don’t think I can fly, the weather will be bad or it will be too windy, “. . they are going to lose their job. “

Helicopter pilot Kurt Deetz said he flew Bryant dozens of times over a two-year period ending in 2017, often to competitions at Staples Center, and never remembered that the Lakers star or his assistants forced him to fly in inclement weather.

“There has never been any pressure on a pilot to get anywhere – never, never,” Deetz said. “I think he really understood professionalism. ‘You do your job. I trust you.'”

Deetz said he flew with Zobayan half a dozen times and was familiar with the airspace and terrain around Los Angeles and knew ‘the back doors’ – alternative routes in case of problems such as weather changes.

Others who knew Zobayan praised him as inexplicable and competent in the ministry.

“Helicopters are scary machines, but he really knew what he was doing,” said Gary Johnson, vice president of aircraft parts manufacturer Ace Clearwater Enterprises, who had flown about 30 times with Zobayan in about eight years. “I wouldn’t do it unless he was the pilot.”

Jennifer Homendy of the NTSB said that investigators will look at everything from the pilot’s history and actions to the condition of the helicopter in the crash that killed Bryant. “We look at people, machines and the environment,” she said. “And the weather is only a small part of it.”

Bryan Esparaza and her daughter Amelia, 4, pause for a mural by Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Los Angeles. David Crane / The Orange County Register via AP

Zobayan, was chief pilot for the vessel’s owner, Island Express Helicopters. He was also a flight instructor, had over 8,000 flight hours and had flown several times with Bryant and other celebrities, including Kylie Jenner.

Island Express has had three previous helicopter accidents since 1985, two of which are fatal, according to the NTSB accident database. All affected flights to or from the company’s main destination, Santa Catalina Island, about 20 miles off the coast of Southern California.

In 2008, three people were killed and three injured when an Island Express helicopter was destroyed when it arrived for a landing on the island. Researchers said the helicopter lost power, probably due to engine bursts in turbine blades.

In 1985, an Island Express helicopter that returned from the island collided with another helicopter near a runway in Los Angeles. One person died and 11 were injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration warns helicopter pilots that it is their job to decide whether to cancel a flight due to bad weather or other risks, and to have a backup plan in case the weather deteriorates during the flight.

Bret Mosher, a commercial fighter pilot in the Los Angeles area, said some aircraft owners are putting him under pressure to fly solo instead of the extra costs of another pilot.

“Usually these owners, they are successful business people, they are type A personalities. They are make-it-happen, get-it-done-personalities,” Mosher said. “A few of them have half jokes and half seriously said – well, probably more than half seriously – “Aren’t you tough enough?” Or “Are you not trained well enough?” Or “Aren’t you good enough?”