Pilots describe the “privilege” of flying to China to obtain PPE

For Captain Pat O’Driscoll, one of the pilots of Aer Lingus who flew to Beijing to obtain personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line health workers last week, the motivation came from having two sisters working as nurses, a daughter working in child protection and a stepmother who is in a nursing home.

Speaking at the Late Late Show on Friday evening, he said, “These are all things that were important to me.”

O’Driscoll was on annual leave when asked to travel to Beijing for PPE. “I had just returned from Seattle about three weeks ago – Ireland had changed. It was different. We were all aware of colleagues and friends of other airlines working on precarious contracts who had lost their jobs, and we had this opportunity to go and do something, ”he said.

“But the most important thing that happened was after I got back from Seattle; I was out for a walk and I met a friend of mine who is a very high ranking firefighter in Dublin. I asked him how things were going. He said it was difficult and that he had spent the last 30 hours trying to get PPE. We did 28 hours. This man did 30 hours. It was important for me to do this job. “

Army personnel pack the cargo from China. Photograph: Tom Honan / Irish Times.

O’Driscoll has been flying with Aer Lingus since 1979 and said he “went through a few crises,” including September 11. “But this is the biggest step forward that the Aer Lingus team has ever had to take,” he said. O’Driscoll added that he was “honored to be interviewed.”

Captain Brian O’Sullivan, the pilot of Aer Lingus who directed the first flight to Beijing last week, has been with Aer Lingus for more than 31 years. “It is the first time that something like this has happened. We have never been able, in such a short period, to start a new road and such an operation, “he told Ms. O’Callaghan. He said he was “surprised” by the support the flights are receiving.

John Kelly, director of operations at Aer Lingus, said flight planning was “complex” because the airline only had ten days to liaise with the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Tourism, Transportation and Sports and with the Chinese Embassy. for visa processing.

Under normal circumstances, he explained, when a new route is launched, the Aer Lingus sales team gives pilots six months’ notice to prepare the route analysis and the structures of the aircraft. ‘route.

Arrival of Aer Lingus EI 9019 from China. Photography: Tom Honan / Irish

Another complexity is to ensure that no staff member is quarantined upon return. “Part of the approval we got for this particular mission was that everyone would stay on board. We need a few people to do an inspection on the plane, but once we stay in the footprint of the plane, that’s fine, “said Kelly.

“The buy-in was really easy for everyone. Everyone understood the importance of coming together, the importance of putting in long hours and getting it right. It was a very willing group of people, “said Kelly to the host of the Late Late Show.

Captain Tina Murray has been flying with Aer Lingus for 30 years. She described Wednesday’s flight to Beijing as “a privilege” and “unlike anything we have ever experienced.”

“We all felt helpless and helpless and suddenly being able to do something to support the country was incredible. I felt humble to do it and very aware that it is something special, to have the opportunity to support the fabulous health personnel ”, she declared during the show. Captain Murray will leave Sunday and Friday next.

On Saturday, the 14th flight will return from the 18,000 km round trip from Dublin to Beijing, carrying up to 18 tonnes of freight.