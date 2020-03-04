Piñas Locas Quetzaly brings well known Mexican road treats to New Jersey

PASSAIC, New Jersey — What started as a craving again in 2014, has turn out to be the go-to place for Mexican avenue treats in Passaic, New Jersey.

Longing for a piña loca or mad pineapple, a well-known Mexican handle marketed in marketplaces and road corners in their native city of Puebla, Mexico, Joana, and Oscar Bravo decided to convey a piece Mexico to their local community.

“We use the freshest fruits and substances to give our consumers the greatest of the best, “reported Oscar Bravo, owner of Piñas Locas Quetzaly.

Every single early morning at six a.m., Oscar drives across northern New Jersey to acquire the freshest mangos, watermelons, and pineapples at community fruit markets to assure that his shoppers eat the very best products available.

Their menu which features above forty distinctive types of fruit creations, includes the well-liked fresas con crema (strawberries and cream) and the Piña Loca a’La Mexicana, a pineapple loaded with cubes of watermelon, mango, and jicama topped with a frozen coconut fruit popsicle, and a flower-shaped mango sprinkled with spicy Tajin and Chamoy, a pickled tamarind sweet and sour sauce.

For Bravo, remaining capable to provide a piece of his culture to New Jersey and observe the delighted faces of his shoppers, instills a terrific sense of pleasure and contentment in him.

“I’m 100% sure you will appear and get pleasure from a fresh new fruit like no other,” reported Bravo.

