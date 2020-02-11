Pine Tar Game items will be auctioned later this month

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – Almost three decades ago, George Brett, the star of the Kansas City Royals, raced out of the gut at Yankee Stadium and faced referee rookie Tim McClelland’s mid-July season game for an iconic moment in baseball history ,

It became known as “The Pine Tar Game”. And now baseball fans can own a piece of history.

Later this month, Heritage Auctions will sell an abundance of artifacts related to the pioneering game between the Royals and the New York Yankees. The highlight will be the Brett-worn jersey, which is expected to raise more than $ 100,000, but almost every other significant piece from this game – except for the bat at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Museum in Cooperstown, New York – The auction block is in operation with sales slated to end on the weekend of February 22nd.

The game took place on July 24, 1983 and the Royals were 4: 3 down in the ninth inning with two outs. U.L. Washington was on the first base when Brett connected to Goose Gossage and apparently led Kansas City. Then Yankees manager Billy Martin strolled out of the dugout, approached Tim McClelland, and asked to examine Brett’s thugs.

Brett was known to use a lot of pine tar to improve his grip, and McClelland decided that the amount on his racket was above what the rule allowed. He canceled the home run, called Brett and that gave the Yankees victory.

This angered Brett and he had to be physically held back by Royals manager Dick Howser and several others. The team lodged a protest and President of the American League, Lee MacPhail, confirmed this and ordered the board game to continue on August 18.

“It’s just a great freak,” said Chris Ivy, director of sports memorabilia at Heritage Auctions, one of the world’s largest sports memorabilia and collectibles auction houses. “If you had a video of a famous person who went so mad, it would go” viral, “as the kids say. This kind of passion and anger is widely recognized as fascinating.

“You could show this video to an uncontacted tribe deep in the Amazon,” Ivy added, “and you would be interested.”

Brett signed and labeled his powder blue jersey with “The Pine Tar Game” and the date. The ball that Brett hit for the home run is signed by both the Hall of Fame’s third baseman and Gossage. Brett signed another ball to end the game and a letter from MacPhail explaining his decision to uphold the Royals’ protest against the game is also up for auction.

Those connected to the Royals and reporting on spring training in Arizona starting this week continue to refer to “The Pine Tar Game” as one of the outstanding moments in the company’s history, comparable to the 1985 and 2015 World Championships.

“It’s because George is the greatest player ever – the greatest player for the Royals,” said outfield player Alex Gordon, the team’s longest serving player. “If you play him and see his energy and the fire he played with, that shows that. He hit the home run and was then kicked out. That energy was typical of George. It is the iconic game for the Royals. “

When asked why the game remains such a historic moment, current general manager Dayton Moore said: “I think it has to do with the passion of the situation. It became an event because George was passionate about finding a way to win for his team. “

The artifacts were owned for years by Barry Halper, a good friend of Brett and perhaps the greatest baseball collector of memorabilia in history. Halper finally sold his collection at auction in the late 1990s for more than $ 20 million, and the pieces from “The Pine Tar Game” were still owned by a private collector.

The jersey will be six digits long.

“It is the most famous moment of the most famous player in an entire franchise and an event that practically every sports fan knows and enjoys. That makes it a desirable piece, ”said Ivy about Brett’s shirt. “Would I say it has the same meaning as a Jackie Robinson rookie jersey? I wouldn’t, but then I’m not from Kansas City.”