Pinella’s boy grows up in the hospital, celebrating with nurses on the last day of treatment

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (WFLA) – For most of us, January 9th was just another day on the calendar. However, for a young Safety Harbor man, this day was THE day life was celebrated.

TJ Redding said goodbye on January 9, a bittersweet farewell to a lifelong struggle that would ultimately be a brilliant success story.

“It was a day when I told my children about my last treatment,” said the young man.

At the tender age of 21, TJ is a warrior who has struggled to stay alive since birth after being diagnosed with a rare immune deficiency as a newborn

He doesn’t produce the antibodies needed to stay healthy, so he has had IV infusions every three weeks for the past two decades, and because his body can’t fight infections, he’s been life-saving since the day he was born Johns Hopkins All Children’s hospital in downtown St. Petersburg.

The nurses and staff are now family.

He says they have led him through the darkest times, which he admits were so bad that he thought about taking his own life.

“When they told me that the tumor would eat my skull, I thought I was going to die. I thought, why should I go through this? Why don’t I just end it myself?” Said TJ 8 on your side.

He says the one thing that stopped him? The love and support of his mother and the nurses who looked after him like a son.

“The people I surrounded myself with, without whom I would have done it. I swear. That’s why I’m so thankful in life. I don’t take anything for granted. You saved my life, they really did, ”he said.

On his last day of treatment, the nurses formed a conga line that danced and celebrated in the hospital with her favorite patient, TJ, who led the crowd through the hospital.

This young man, full of kindness and hope, had another reason to celebrate this day. He turned 21 on that last day of treatment. He couldn’t stop smiling as he hugged the wand that had helped him heal, right where he grew up – where he won the biggest fight of his life.

He lives.

“When you get sick, you have to fight, I’ve always learned that. Don’t give up. Even if you feel beaten, keep going. You always win with that kind of mindset,” he said.

