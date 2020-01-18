Pinellas Co. homeless man arrested after attempting to hire a detective to kill his brother

PINELLAS COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – A homeless Treasure Island man has a new home tonight … Pinellas County Prison.

Detectives say 54-year-old Gary Hudge tried to hire one of them to kill his brother in Michigan.

According to the arrest report, Hudge met the detective during a covert drug investigation in November. During the investigation, Hudge is accused of attempting to hire the detective to eliminate his brother.

57-year-old Thomas Hudge from Willis, Michigan, said the Michigan State Police showed up at his door last night to inform him of the arrest. Thomas told 8 On Your Side that his brother always asked for money and thought that his older mother had a lot. Thomas explained that Gary got angry when he told him he couldn’t have any money.

The arrest report says that Gary paid the detective $ 160 and wanted to provide him with a gun and a bus ticket to Michigan to murder his brother.

He is now charged with murder, sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. MPs keep him in jail for a $ 62,000 bond.

