Pinellas County Commissioners to keep meeting on point out of emergency

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners will hold an crisis meeting on Thursday.

County Commissioners will look at an extension of a community state of unexpected emergency for the coronavirus, COVID-19.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 328 complete situations of coronavirus, which includes 299 Florida people and 29 non-Florida people

All bars and nightclubs requested to shut down for 30 times to aid end spread of virus

Florida colleges will continue being closed by means of at the very least April 15, districts currently being questioned to be geared up to quite possibly lengthen academic calendars by June 30

Condition universities canceling conventional commencements, continuing with virtual lessons for remainder of semester

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m.

The meeting will come following Clearwater city council users voted Wednesday night time to shut down Clearwater Beach for two months, powerful Monday at 6 a.m.

