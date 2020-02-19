[pinellas-county-hiring-lifeguards-for-2020-beach-season]

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is accepting applications for lifeguards who would work this spring and summer at Fort De Soto, Sand Key and Fred Howard parks.

Positions are available for full-time and part-time seasonal employment from April through September. The lifeguards may be required to work 10-hour shifts.

The job pays $13.69 per hour for new lifeguards and higher for senior-level lifeguards. Lifeguards with EMT certification would see a five percent increase in salary.

Interested applicants must meet the following requirements:

American Red Cross certifications (or equivalents): lifeguarding certification, current CPR/AED for professional rescuers and health care providers, and first aid certification.

Three months of responsible lifeguard experience within the last five years.

Must complete a 500-meter swim under 10 minutes and a one-mile run under eight minutes and execute a simulated/staged open water rescue exercise successfully.

Must be at least 18 years old.

Position locations are subject to scheduling and staffing demands.

Ability to work a variety of schedules, including compulsory work periods in special, emergency and/or disaster situations.

Must possess a valid Florida driver license.

To apply, visit www.pinellascounty.org/careers

