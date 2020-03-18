Pinellas County nevertheless maintaining beach locations open inspite of coronavirus issues

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Leaders in Pinellas County after once more are standing by their decision to retain their seashores open up even with concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.

Officers held a telephone get in touch with Wednesday afternoon to communicate about the beach locations. Shortly soon after the phone, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Place of work posted on its Facebook web site that the beach locations would stay open up.

In the earlier 7 days or so, countless numbers of persons have packed shorelines all about the county. Movie and illustrations or photos from Clearwater Seashore present a packed home. They have given that long gone viral, causing a lot of men and women all over the state to issue the selection to continue to keep the shorelines open.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not shut down the state’s beach locations through the pandemic.

Alternatively, DeSantis signed an order that would restrict events on beach locations to 10 people for every team and pressure any businesses licensed to provide liquor to lessen occupancy by 50 %.

President Donald Trump tackled the crowding on beaches for the duration of a White Dwelling news conference on Wednesday.

“We do not want them gathering. And I see they do get together with on beach locations and in places to eat – young persons,” the president reported. “They’re emotion invincible but never understand they can be carrying a lot of bad items property.”

Clearwater Seaside city officials will go more than that municipality’s circumstance throughout a public meeting at 5 p.m.

Most recent ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: