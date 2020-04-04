Pinellas County opens 9 new donation websites for PPE

Getty Quality Impression – WFLA Use Only

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County has introduced it is opening 9 new donation web pages at nearby fire stations and nonprofits to enable with the collection of particular protective devices (PPE) for health and fitness treatment employees and initially responders on the front traces battling the COVID-19 outbreak.

The PPE donation sites, shown down below, will be open up Monday by means of Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Fire Station 29, 11195 70th Ave. N., Seminole, Florida

Hearth Station 57, 3375 Tarpon Lake Blvd, Palm Harbor, Florida

Fire Station 54, 225 Pine Ave, Oldsmar, Florida

Fireplace Station 35, 11350 N 43rd St., Pinellas Park, Florida

Fireplace Station 25, 250 Municipal Push, Madeira Seaside, Florida

Hearth Station 24, 180 108th Ave., Treasure Island, Florida

Fire Station 23, 7301 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach, Florida

St. Pete Totally free Clinic, 3115 44th Ave N., St. Petersburg, Florida

RCS Pinellas, 700 Druid Highway, Clearwater, Florida

The gear becoming collected includes facial area masks, surgical gloves, basic safety glasses, surgical robes, hand sanitizer and far more.

Materials will be sent to local hospitals, lengthy-term treatment amenities, and first responders to be certain their protection as they choose treatment of the local community.

Underneath is a thorough list of tools and provides desired:

Particular protective gear (PPE) goods: Surgical deal with masks (notice: we can’t accept selfmade experience masks at this time) P100 masks N95 masks Experience shields Nitrile examination gloves, powder-free 5 and 7 mil nitrile gloves Eye security – safety glasses Surgical tear away gowns Safety eye goggles

Disinfectants: Hand sanitizer (any dimension) 60 percent Alcohol 91 per cent isopropyl alcohol Clorox wipes Lysol disinfectant spray Sani-fabric wipes 3 % hydrogen peroxide

Professional medical products asked for (new and unused only, make sure you): Ventilators – Healthcare facility, Transportation, Dwelling Use – Invasive optimistic stress ventilators that can be utilized for intubated individuals CPAP – Clinic, Disposable, Residence Rest Apnea BiPAP/BiLevel – Healthcare facility, Disposable, Residence Sleep Apnea High Stream Nasal Cannula Set-ups



Only the previously mentioned goods will be acknowledged. Items will have to be unopened and unused.

Citizens and businesses can go on to assist nearby food stuff banking companies by taking non-perishable foods things to one of the subsequent meals banking companies:



Tarpon Springs Shepherd Heart: http://tscenter.org

Foodstuff Donations recognized: Monday via Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

304 S. Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, Florida, 34689

RCS Pinellas: https://rcspinellas.org

Foodstuff Donations approved: Monday by way of Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

700 Druid Highway, Clearwater, Florida, 33756

St. Pete Free Clinic: https://stpetersburgfreeclinic.org

Food items donations acknowledged: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

863 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, Florida, 33701

For up-to-day information on alternatives for small business donations, visit www.pced.org/donate.

For thoughts, please call the Citizen Information and facts Heart at 727-464-4333 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday via Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those with hearing impairment can chat on the net at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat.

