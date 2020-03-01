pinellas-county-silver-alert-canceled,-missing-84-year-old-man-found-safe

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Robert James Gelakoski has been located. He was found safe in Hillsborough County.
He was medically evaluated and will be reunited with family.
ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old man out of Pinellas County.
Deputies say Robert James Gelakoski, 84, was last seen around 1: 20 p.m. Saturday at his home located off of Sunset Drive South in South Pasadena. He left in a red 2009 Toyota Corolla with a Florida tag KRXK08.
Gelakoski is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has a thin build and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and black striped shirt, a yellow and black jacket, and khaki pants.
According to deputies, he suffers from memory issues and does not have a cellphone.
If you have any information on his whereabouts or have seen him, please contact law enforcement immediately.
