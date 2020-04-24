Pinellas Park Fire Machine disinfect N95 respirator

Pinellas Park, Florida- According to Dep, the Fire Department at Pinellas Park became the first agency in the Bay Area to buy a machine that could disinfect N95 masks and reuse dozens of times. Life Safety Officer Alex Bowlby.

“We clean them and put them in bags,” said Bowlby. “Please label and return them.”

Although the N95 ventilator was designed to be a single-use, single-use device, the epidemic of COVID-19 has led to a lack of globally important personal protective equipment. Prime Minister Bowlby said Pinellas County was aware of a supply shortage when the outbreak began in Florida in early March.

“The county cataloged our masks and we had about 7-10 days worth of masks across the EMS system,” he said. “So I knew I would have a problem.”

Prime Minister Bowlby said the solution to the problem was the Chris decontamination department. The agency reviewed a Duke University study on this machine and decided to buy it for $ 16,000, which arrived earlier this month.

“We’ve done a good test over the last week and a half,” said Bowlby. “It needs a hydrogen peroxide solution, it’s 7 percent the company makes. The solution comes from Lakeland. So it’s really easy for us to get.”

Exclusive access was granted to Spectrum Bay News 9 on Thursday as the first official batch of dirty N95 masks from Sunstar was disinfected by the machine. Two firefighters wore full PPE gear when sorting bags of about 300 masks.

Masks that were badly contaminated or had broken straps were discarded and the rest placed on shelves in a small trailer for a one hour steam decontamination process.

“I knew that police, hospital and EMS personnel were all lacking in PPE, so I volunteered to do this,” said firefighter Chris Hammett. “This is a way we can give back to everyone.”

Prime Minister Bowlby said a vial of bacteria stronger than COVID-19 was placed in the trailer as a biological indicator to ensure that the dry mist sterilized the mask.

“It’s a bacterial spore. That’s the way to verify that we killed the bacteria,” he said. “The bacterial spores are much harder to kill than a coronavirus.”

According to Bowlby, the machine can recycle dirty N95 masks 20 to 30 times. The first batch cleaned was for Sunstar. The Pinellas County hospital is also collecting dirty masks for the Pinellas Parkfire to disinfect.

“We submitted it to the county,” said Bowlby. “I know who wants to use the process.”

. [TagsToTranslate] Tampa