[Pinellas students taste-test new food items for 2020-21 school year]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[pinellas-students-taste-test-new-food-items-for-2020-21-school-year]

by: Megan Gannon

Posted:
/ Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Happening today, students from
select schools in Pinellas County are set to participate and pick new food
items to have on the menu for next school year.

This is all a part of Student Food Connection where students from six different schools in the county will try nearly 30 different items and give their feedback.

The food items include breakfast and lunch ideas that are both savory and sweet.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach

Thumbnail for the video titled

Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes

Thumbnail for the video titled

Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pres. Trump pardons ex-NFL owner with ties to Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled

st. petersburg child neglect case

Thumbnail for the video titled

Legislature Questions the Security of University Research

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hulett family cope with sudden loss of son Bradley

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss