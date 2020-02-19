[Pinellas woman wins $2M with scratch-off ticket bought at Publix]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas Park woman turned $10 into $2 million by playing one of the Florida Lottery’s newest scratch-off games.

Jadwiga Miedzianowska, 62, won the top, $2 million prize from the 100X Scratch-Off game and claimed her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,605,000.

Miedzianowska bought the winning ticket at a Publix on 113th Street in Seminole. The Publix will get a $4,000 bonus commission for selling her the ticket.

The 100X Scratch-Off game, which has been around since January, gives players the chance to multiply the prize by up to 100 times. The overall odds of winning are one-in-3.46.

