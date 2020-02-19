[pinellas-woman-wins-$2m-with-scratch-off-ticket-bought-at-publix]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas Park woman turned $10 into $2 million by playing one of the Florida Lottery’s newest scratch-off games.
Jadwiga Miedzianowska, 62, won the top, $2 million prize from the 100X Scratch-Off game and claimed her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,605,000.
Miedzianowska bought the winning ticket at a Publix on 113th Street in Seminole. The Publix will get a $4,000 bonus commission for selling her the ticket.
The 100X Scratch-Off game, which has been around since January, gives players the chance to multiply the prize by up to 100 times. The overall odds of winning are one-in-3.46.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
New sensory room at Hunter’s Green Elementary
Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex
Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer
Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing
Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items
Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries
Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana
Wednesday Midday Weather Update
Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach
Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes
Trending Stories