Pingree Grove people have been hectic arranging “birthday parades” and fundraisers in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The weekly parades celebrate the birthdays of residents young and outdated, and attribute about 50 cars as well as autos from the Pingree Grove Fireplace Department, Tron Logistics and Schock’s Towing. They consider put at 4 p.m. Saturdays, with the fourth a single occurring this weekend, and are structured by resident Shelly Nguyen.

















































Resident Amber Kubiak organized an on the web fundraiser to reward associates of the Pingree Grove Police Office and Pingree Grove and Countryside Fireplace Safety District.

Far more than $1,200 in donations went to obtain reward cards to regional places to eat that were being supplied to the first responders, Kubiak stated.















































