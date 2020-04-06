Pink admits that Jameson’s son was “very sick” of coronavirus

Pink admits that her and Jameson’s coronavirus battle was “scary” (photo: Getty Images)

Pink described in detail her “scary” experience with coronavirus and admits that her son Jameson was “very sick” of this disease.

The singer Just Give Me A Reason revealed last week that she was struck down Covid-19 with her three-year-old son, whom she shares with her husband Carey Hart.

During her struggle for health, Pink generously donated $ 1 million to help fight the coronavirus in the US.

She now shared information about her condition and admits that it was particularly worrying for her young son.

Live on Instagram this weekend, Pink explained: “I’ve been keeping a diary of symptoms (Jameson) and mine for the past three weeks. Still, three weeks later, it’s 100. It was a roller coaster for both of us.

“I went to Nebulizers last week. I had really bad asthma, I had it all my life. It has become really, really scary, I will not lie. ”

Pink, 40, remembers when she heard that coronavirus most often affects older people and that children and adolescents may feel good.

However, she said, “Yes, I have asthma, but Jameson, he’s three years old, he’s fine. We live in the countryside, right. The worst thing that attacks us here is pollen or mountain lion.

“But (Jameson) was really very sick and that is scary. It was up and down and I was taking nebulizers for the first time in 30 years, which was really scary for me. ”

This happens after the singer What About Us revealed that she and Jameson started showing symptoms two weeks ago.

“Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests, and I got a positive result,” Pink told Instagram observers.

“My family has already taken shelter at home and we have continued this for the last two weeks after receiving instructions from our doctor. Just a few days ago we were tested again and now we are fortunately negative.

Pink criticized the US government’s response to the pandemic and said that “absolute parody and failure” is that tests are not even more publicly available.

