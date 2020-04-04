Pink announced its Coronavirus virus recovery and a million dollar donation

Some good news within the new virus epidemic: Pink announced her COVID-19 recovery via Instagram on Friday, April 3. The “Walk Me Home” singer explained that she and three-year-old son Jameson (with husband Carrie Hart) show COVID-19 symptoms two weeks ago. “Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and positive tests,” she shared. “My family has been recording at home and we have continued to do so for the past two weeks following our doctor’s instruction. Only a few days ago we were re-examined and are now fortunately negative.”

Although she noted she was lucky enough to be tested, the three-time Grammy winner added that it was “our government’s utter failure and failure not to submit the tests more widely.” As Pink expanded on social media: “This disease is serious and real. People need to know that the disease affects young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we need to make testing more widely available and accessible to protect our children., Our families, our friends and our communities. ”

In response to a tweet on April 4, stating that she was “(ignited) in response to the nation’s plague,” the musician wrote, “Damn I did it. Right, are we all?”

In what she called “an effort to support frontline health workers daily,” Pink announced that she is donating $ 1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts. She explained that she chose the University of Philadelphia Temple Emergency Fund to receive $ 500,000 in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for nearly two decades. The chief medical officer of the institution tweeted his thanks to Pink, who replied: “I love your hospital and I love Philly. I will pray for you every day.”

She pledged the other $ 500,000 to the Los Angeles City Emergency Crisis Fund COVID-19. “Thank you to all our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who work so hard to protect our loved ones,” Pink said. “You are our heroes! The next two weeks are crucial: Please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.”

While she was in quarantine, Pink revealed she had her hair cut in a March 24 Instagram post. The singer admitted she drank when she got the “brilliant idea” that she could “cut hair completely,” revealing her buzz cut. She also jokingly asked her followers if she was giving them “Alisa Milan Vibration.” After the Pink COVID-19 was unveiled, Milan gave her a seal of approval, responding to her tweet: “So glad you are fine. And I love your haircut.”

Like Milan, fans are also happy to know that Pink and Jameson have recovered from the virus. Her donations should go a long way in helping others achieve the same result.

If you think you are showing corona virus symptoms, which include fever, shortness of breath and cough, call your doctor before going for a test. If you are concerned about the spread of the virus in your community, visit CDC or NHS 111 in the UK for up-to-date information and resources, or seek mental health support. You can find all the Corona Virus Bustle coverage here, and specific UK Corona virus updates.