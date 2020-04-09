Pink calls the Coronavian virus the “scariest thing” she went through

Pink flew past verbal stadiums, dropped over the Grammy crowd in silk-free harness, and appeared on the side of a literal skyscraper, but that’s nothing compared to COVID-19. Pink called the Korno virus the “scariest thing” she ever experienced in a new interview from her home on the Ellen DeGeneres program. First told since she revealed she and her three-year-old son Jameson tested positive, the singer described their symptoms in detail and made it clear how scary to live with the virus.

Pink told Ellen DeGeneres that Jameson first became ill with fever on March 14, which she didn’t sweat at first because “three-year-old girls are constantly sick.” But that soon changed as his symptoms worsened. “Then he had abdominal pain and diarrhea and chest pain, then a headache and then a sore throat,” she explained. “Every day was a new symptom and his fever remained. It didn’t go away.” She added that his temperature reached 103 degrees.

When she called her doctors, worried that her son was infected with COVID-19, they said nothing could be done because the data showed that the virus did not seriously affect children. “At one point I cried, I prayed and realized how ridiculous I sounded,” she said. “I thought we were told our kids would be fine. We were told our kids would be fine!”

On March 16, Pink recalled, she began experiencing her own symptoms, including nausea, chills and fatigue, noting that “she never had what they were told to look for.” Her case got worse when she woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t breathe because of her severe asthma. “I needed my fog for the first time in 30 years,” she revealed. “I have this rescue inhaler that I use and I couldn’t function without it, and that’s how I became really scared because of all the things. You know, you can’t help but watch the news every day.”

After that night, she was able to undergo one home virus test and test herself, something she received a respite from when she first announced her diagnosis, as more celebrities seemed to have been tested for their social wealth. And the singer agrees with the criticism. “You have to be angry that I can take the test and you can’t, but being angry with me won’t help anything,” she said. “We have to work together to try and change that. The health system is connected. In a way, the government has failed us by not being ready.”

Fortunately, she and Jameson have driven the disease home and are now feeling much better – to the point that she (drunkly) cut her hair at home.

If you think you are showing Symptoms of corona virus, Which include fever, shortness of breath and cough, call your doctor before going for a test. If you are concerned about the spread of the virus in your community, Visit the CDC or NHS 111 in the UK Find up-to-date information and resources, or search Mental Health Support. You can find all the hustle and bustle Corona virus cover Here and UK-specific updates on the Corona virus Here.