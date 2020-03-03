[PINK Cream 69 Announces New Guitarist, Bassist]

PINK Cream 69 has introduced the addition of two new users — guitarist Marco Wriedt and bass player Roman Beselt. Wriedt replaces Uwe Reitenauer, who remaining the team late final yr for personalized factors, although Beselt requires the area of Dennis Ward.

Commented founding member Alfred Koffler: “It wasn’t a extensive look for. And it was an uncomplicated conclusion. Marco is the fantastic match for the band — as a buddy and as a musician. I can see only smiling faces in the band and around. Marco has been there for us years ago on tour with HELLOWEEN and STRATOVARIUS as a temporary alternative for Uwe and did a fantastic job again then previously. We remained friends ever given that and he was the only connect with that we made when we knew we need a new guitar player.”

Wriedt was a member of the German hard rock band AXXIS. He was also the driving pressure of 21 OCTAYNE, and was previously involved in the venture ARC OF Light. He is now doing work on his initially solo album.

Included singer David Readman: “Very last 7 days we had a great first rehearsal with our two new band users. Some more mature tunes as properly as a lot more latest material have been performed via with happiness all above the area.

“Roman presently aided out on bass and vocals at occassions when Dennis could not be there. He performed festivals with us in Russia, Spain and the U.K. That worked out just fantastic. An instantaneous chemistry was there.”

Beselt analyzed classical audio, and the initial album from his band SONS OF Seems, in which he performs and sings with his two brothers, was created by Readman.

PINK Cream 69 is doing the job on new material and is receiving all set to conduct at festivals like the Czech Republic’s Masters Of Rock.

PINK Product 69 was started in 1987 by singer Andi Deris, guitarist Alfred Koffler and drummer Kosta Zafiriou, who were being later joined by Ward. Deris remaining the band in 1994 and just after auditioning many singers was replaced by Englishman David Readman. In 2001, information emerged that Koffler endured from focal dystonia, a severe ailment that afflicted his left hand and his playing. For their reside exhibits, the band recruited second guitarist Uwe Reitenauer to help out Alfred on stage, and he would at some point come to be a entire-time member. Drummer Chris Schmidt would later on phase in right after the departure of Zafirou in 2012.

PINK Cream 69‘s 12th studio album, “Headstrong”, was unveiled in November 2017 by way of Frontiers Songs Srl.

Picture credit: Arno Kohlem