Pink details his “Rollercoaster” fight against the coronavirus: “I’ve never prayed more in my life”

This is really scary!

Pink The “rollerist” fight against the coronavirus this year is alive, but when I heard what he said, everything sounded so scary that it was so complicated and scary. The beautiful Trauma Singer has discovered something new about this Instagram Live Chat with the author Jen Pastiloff On Saturday afternoon, he hoped his warnings would draw more attention to the situation.

Related: Queen Elizabeth delivers the official palace address about the coronavirus

I talked to my 3-year-old son about his experience JamesonThe 40-year-old singer and proud mother revealed that she was a poor little child who suffered “the worst” when the virus spread through their families. Carey HartHis wife, Jameson, discovered more about the illness and care of an 8-year-old girl Willow through it:

“James was really sick,” he said. I’ve kept a diary of her symptoms for the last three weeks, and mine. Three weeks later, he still has a temperature of 100 degrees. This is another roller coaster between us, but Carrie and Willow are perfect. I cried many nights and never prayed about it. It’s funny, but once they thought our kids would be fine. This is not guaranteed. There is no security. “

Yes! ”Wow! Is it crazy that two members of a family get very sick for a few weeks and the other two become perfect without any effect? What madness and restlessness.

The Just Like A Pill singer went on to add to the situation (below).

“We were better than we were,” he said. Last week I went in for a nebulizer (respiratory therapy). I had asthma. This has been the case all my life. This is really scary. I will not lie. At first we all heard

Wow … It must have been a terrible moment for a singer and a proud mother.

Related: Elton John launches $ 1 million coronavirus emergency fund for people living with HIV!

His interview about the situation can be seen in two different video clips (below).

Here’s a clip from the end of Pink’s open conversation with Pastiloff:

Really crazy!

After he overcame all this, we are glad that Pink is alive. We are happy to warn other people about the seriousness and seriousness of this virus. Just awful!

Reaction, Perez readers? Overcome all obstacles in the comments (below).

(Image via FayesVision /WENN)