Pink donates $ 1 million to coronavirus treatment after revealing recovery history

Pink Unfortunately, they are the latest celebrities to be diagnosed with the coronavirus.

On Friday Grammy Awards take the winner Twitter How to share about him and his 3-year-old son Jameson Sar Hart The virus was diagnosed two weeks ago and has since recovered. Luckily, she doesn’t look like her 8-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart or husband Carey Hart The virus can be diagnosed.

He explained

“Two weeks ago, my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were diagnosed with COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician was able to get me tested, and I did a positive test. My family was already at home. I did it for the last two weeks as instructed by our doctor. A few days ago we had another test and now it’s negative. ”

The singer, who was just giving me a reason, wanted to call it a “failure” that the US government was not conducting the experiment on a larger scale.

“It’s absolutely true and it’s wrong to make our government’s experiments unusable,” he said. The disease is serious and real. We know that the disease affects young, old, healthy, unhealthy, rich and poor, so we need to use the test for free and more widely to protect the health of our children, family, friends and colleagues. “

He, like many other celebrities, said he had done and would continue to do so, raising $ 1 million for charity work between the two cities of Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

“I donate $ 500,000 to the Emergency Fund of Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, named after Cardiomyopathy and my mother, Judy Moore, who has worked here for 18 years, to support health workers who are fighting at the front every day. Heart Transplant Center. In addition, I am donating $ 500,000 to the Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. “

Finally, he wrote a long message for health professionals.

Thank you to all the doctors and people around the world for taking care of your health. You are our heroes! The next two weeks are very important: stay home. Please. Home. ❤️ ”

Thanks for sharing your story with us, Pink! We’re glad you’re doing better than you and Jameson.

[Photo courtesy of Pink / Instagram.]