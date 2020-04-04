Pink Donates $ 1 Million to Fight Pandemic After Positive Test for Coronavirus

Pink revealed on social media Friday night that her family had been quarantined for several weeks after she tested positive for coronavirus. The superstar singer said she and her three-year-old son Jameson had already been self-isolated when she began showing symptoms a few weeks ago.

She said her primary care physician was “fortunately” able to get the test, and she tested positive.

Pink said she had been evacuated at home for the past two weeks, had been re-examined, and had lost COVID-19. A 40-year-old boy accused the government of failing to provide widespread access to testing because the virus spread throughout the country.

Coronavirus: Corresponding Competition ›



More Coronaviruses: Competition to Respond

“Giving the test more widely available is an absolute government nuisance and a failure,” tweeted Friday’s three-time Grammy Award winner.

“This disease is serious and real. People need to know that the disease affects young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor. Children, families, friends and our community. ”

View this post on Instagram

Two weeks ago, my three-year-old son Jameson and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our attending physician had access to the test and I tested positive. My family had already evacuated at home, and we continued to evacuate for the last two weeks under the direction of a doctor. Just a few days ago we were retested and thankfully negative. Not making the tests more widely available is the absolute pain and failure of our government. The disease is serious and real. People need to know that illness affects young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we have free and broader access to protect children, families, friends and communities You have to do it. I donate $ 500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia to help medical professionals fight at the forefront every day. Transplant center. In addition, it has donated $ 500,000 to the Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. Thanks to everyone around the world who work hard to protect all our health professionals and our loved ones. You are our hero! The next two weeks are very important. Stay at home Please. stay. Home❤️

P at 6:27 pm [PDT] on April 3, 2020! Posts shared by NK [@pink]

The singer said he is donating $ 1 million to split the two different causes into the fight against the coronavirus. $ 500,000 will be donated to the Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

The $ 500,000 will also go to Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia. The donation from Pennsylvania is said to honor Judimour, a mother who worked at the hospital’s Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center for 18 years.

“Thanks to everyone around the world who are working hard to protect all our health professionals and our loved ones,” she said. “You are our hero!”

The singer has joined a list of prominent individuals who have been diagnosed positive for coronavirus, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Prince Charles, Kevin Durant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Senator Krisk Omo, and Senator Randall.

As of Saturday, Johns Hopkins University has confirmed that more than 1.1 million people worldwide tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 60,000 died from the virus. The United States has the highest number of diagnoses in the world, with more than 278,000 positive cases and more than 7,000 deaths.

Pink ends up begging the public for her tweet to continue self-isolation. “The next two weeks are important. Stay home. Stay home. Stay home.”

. [TagsToTranslate] 2019-20 Pandemic of coronavirus in the US