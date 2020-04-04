Pink experiments are positive for Coronavirus and condemn the US government’s response to the epidemic

Pink criticized the US government’s handling of the crisis, saying it was a positive test for the virus.

The singer revealed on Instagram that he and his three-year-old son are suffering from Quaid 19 symptoms, but have now recovered. He is donating $ 1 million to help with relief efforts.

“Two weeks ago, my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I showed signs of COVID-19,” he wrote. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to the tests, and I tested positive. My family had already taken refuge in the house, and we continued to do so for the past two weeks following the doctor’s instructions.

“We only tested again a few days ago and now they are fortunately negative.”

“This is an attempt by our government to make the tests more widely available. This is a serious and real disease,” he said.

“People need to know that this disease affects young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we need to do tests for free and more extensively than for children, our families, friends and communities. Let’s protect ourselves. “

Donald Trump has been widely criticized for his response to the disease, which includes mixed messages and U-turns. He was also recently ridiculed for bragging about his rankings in the midst of the crisis.

Pink grants are divided between the Emergency Fund of the Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Mayor’s Covid-19 Emergency Fund.

Other celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus include Tom Hanks, Idris Alba, Dynamo, Rachel Mattis Frozen, and the gang’s ex-girlfriend, Olga Korlenko.

