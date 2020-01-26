Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters announces the tour

A Roger Waters concert is an important event. Pink Floyd’s co-founder hit the road again with his “Not a Drill” tour, starting in Pittsburgh in July and ending in Dallas in October. Expect Rogers to play Floyd classics and his remarkable solo work.

What to expect from not a drill

Waters concerts are known to be explosive in their creativity, graphics and yes, in politics. Waters annoys President Donald Trump and lets his public know. Would we expect anything less than Pink Floyd co-creator? He has always written songs that are moving forward, full of humanity and peace. When the artist sings “Pigs (Three Different)”, Trump appears on screen. While politics is usually not ideal during concerts, a Waters concert is both a performance and a rock show, so politicization is not out of place. He is a political and humanitarian artist. In his latest tour, he grew up with some small films playing on screens, thematically depicting the real horror beauties that fit into his songs.

Gilmour and Waters’ Relationship

We’re glad Waters are still playing their music live. These Pink Floyd songs will last forever. Listening to them with a multitude of stages must be something. Waters’ current relationship with his colleague David Gilmour is still rocky. Not long before an interview with Rolling Stone, Waters confessed that he tried to fill things with Gilmour, but didn’t get the way he had hoped:

Certainly all Pink Floyd fans are sorry to hear that. Everyone is hoping we could kiss and compose and everything would be wonderful in a warm, wonderful world. Well, it wouldn’t be all that hot or wonderful for me, because I left Pink Floyd in 1985 for some reason. The reason is that I wanted to continue with my work. Well, thank goodness I was able to continue with my work. The job is its own reward.

North American tour dates

Most likely, tickets will come at a heavy cost to see Waters play these concerts on the pitch. Again, it’s Roger Waters, so can you blame the promoters for charging what Waters is worth? Here’s where Waters’ fans can find him blocking this summer:

07-08 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

07-10 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

07-14 Detroit, MI – Small Caesars Hall

07-17 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Academy

07-21 Quebec, Quebec – Videotron Center

07-23 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Center

07-25 Albany, NY – Times Union Center

07-28 Boston, MA – TD Garden

07-30 Washington, DC – Capitol Arena

08-01 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Center

08-05 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08-11 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

08-13 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

08-15 Miami, Florida – American Arena

08-18 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

08-20 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

08-22 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

08-25 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

08-27 Chicago, IL – United States Center

08-29 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

09-02 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

09-04 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

09-10 Los Angeles, CA-STAPLES Center

09-14 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

09-16 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Todd

09-19 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

09-21 Portland, Ή – Fashion Center

09-23 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

09-25 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

09-30 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

10-03 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Other important upcoming tours

The summer of 2020 is shaping up to be a good time for music lovers. This summer is a stack of tours of Waters, Pearl Jam, Alicia Keys, Bon Jovi, Harry Styles, Halsey and the list goes on. Concert lovers, get ready to save money this summer, because I know I’m already there.