Pink Floyd will start broadcasting classic shows in the new weekly YouTube series

Pink Floyd is the newest group to open their archives for fans who kick in for live shows while blocking.

Today (April 17), the legendary prog has launched a new series on their YouTube channel that will feature invisible, rare and archived footage once a week.

They began the series with their Pulse show in full, recorded at the now defunct Earls Court in London as part of a record-breaking 14-night residence in October 1994 and first released as a concert film in 1995.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hokGXqEsCXk (/ embed)

At the concert that was part of the “Division Bell” tour, the band received the full album “Dark Side Of The Moon” in 1973, as well as hits “Wish You Were Here” and “Comfortably Numb”. You can watch it above.

They are not the only group that opens their repositories to entertain fans while blocking a coronavirus.

Last week, Radiohead announced that it would be releasing weekly shows on YouTube “until either the restrictions resulting from () the current situation are lifted or we are over.”

They started with “Live From a Sent In The Dublin”, which took place at the Punchestown Racecourse in 2000, after which the 2016 exhibition in Berlin was uploaded yesterday (April 16).

The Grateful Dead have announced similar plans for the weekly Shakedown Stream, which will also include band archivist David Lemieux and historian Harry Lambert, who hold Q&A supporters before each show.