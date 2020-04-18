Pink Floyd will stream free concert events every single Friday for fans to ‘get through’ quarantine

Pink Floyd guitarist Roger Waters | Wikimedia Commons

New Delhi: To maintain supporters entertained in the course of quarantine, English rock band Pink Floyd will stream its complete-duration archival concerts for totally free every Friday, starting 17 April, on YouTube.

“Starting afterwards right now, at 5 pm United kingdom time (12 pm EST) is the @YouTube Movie Festival, which Pink Floyd and David Gilmour are taking part in. Whilst the band have been running #PinkFloydFriday for a pair of yrs, releasing a diverse songs video at 5 pm United kingdom each seven days to get started the weekend in design and style, for the upcoming four weeks, a full live performance effectiveness will be available at YouTube.com,” the band posted Friday on its Fb site.

The initially live performance to be streamed is ‘Pulse‘, the 90-minute concert movie recorded in 1994 at the Earls Court in London during the band’s ‘Division Bell Tour’.

Until finally now, this legendary new music band had been sharing snippets and limited movie clips from its archives, but with the Uk extending its lockdown interval to at least another a few weeks, Pink Floyd has determined to stream live shows for totally free.

Before this month, the band had hinted at offering folks some “interesting and diverting” songs to enable them get via the lockdown.

“We’d like to would like you all the greatest, and hope that you and your families are keeping protected and properly in these tricky situations. With numerous persons confined to residence, we will keep on to article as standard to hopefully give you some fascinating and diverting images, new music and movie to enable us all get by means of this,” the band experienced posted on its Facebook web page on 1 April.

Other initiatives

Pink Floyd is not the only audio band featuring absolutely free concerts in the course of the coronavirus pandemic. Other iconic bands like Radiohead and Metallica have also been sharing whole-size concert events to aid lovers conquer this grim period of time.

On Easter Sunday, opera singer Andrea Bocelli’s are living live performance ‘Music for Hope’ that was shot at the deserted Duomo di Milano in Italy broke entire world data with 35 million people viewing the 30-moment functionality.

In an try to help frontline health care workers, World Citizen is also internet hosting a virtual concert series on 18 April (Saturday). Called ‘One Globe: With each other At Home‘, it will have artistes playing from across the entire world for a world-wide audience.

All resources elevated in this live performance will go to the Entire world Health and fitness Organization’s Solidarity Reaction Fund to support battle the coronavirus pandemic. The lists of artistes who will conduct consist of Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish and Billie Joe Armstrong, among the other people.

The concert will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert. Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have also pledged to join the initiative.

Overall health treatment workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 disaster require our aid. Which is why I’m standing in solidarity with @glblctzn and @WHO for One Environment: #TogetherAtHome — a a single-night special party on April 18. Locate out how and when you can tune in: https://t.co/UlyDDSy7Rl pic.twitter.com/SOVmaF86ps

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 14, 2020

