Pink is sincere about aging and why he promises never to undergo plastic surgery – Up News Info

Although he admits that he feels strange about his changing appearance as he gets older, the creator of hits makes & # 39; Just give me a reason & # 39; She reminds herself why she has no intention of getting under the knife.

Pink He does not intend to get under the knife as he grows up because he wants his children to “know what I look like when I am angry.”

The hit producer “Walk Me Home”, 40, visited Twitter on Sunday, January 19 to talk about her thoughts and feelings about aging and confessed that she felt “strange” because of her changing appearance.

‘Letter to myself; honey, you’re getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger, “he began. “You see (and feel) weird when you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your children, and your face wrinkles where you laugh. And yes, you idiot … you smoked.”

The star, however, insisted that although he had considered doing the work, he “cannot support him” because of his sons, his daughter Willow, eight, and his son Jameson three.

“Pay attention to yourself: from time to time you consider changing your face, and then you see a program where you want to see what the person feels … and his face doesn’t move. I can’t stay behind, I can’t,” explained from. the “Sober” star. “I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry.”

Packing her heartfelt letter, Pink, who is married to a motorcyclist Carey HartHe praised his “individuality” and emphasized the fact that “it never really depended on my appearance.”

“I have decided that my talent and individuality are far more important than my face. So go aboard, because I am about to DELIVER fashion (in a tutu-shit at 30 mph 100 feet in the air above 40) yasssssssss , “he said, referring to his spectacular acrobatic skills on stage.

