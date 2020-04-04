Pink Plants has COVID-19, Offering $ 1 million to Health Workers

Pink he declared that he was facing a good trial COVID-19, but is back again.

Last Friday, the “So What” singer announced that she would donate $ 1 million to health workers after suffering from coronavirus, which has infected more than 1.1 million people worldwide.

Sharing a photo with her son Jameson, Pink said they were both tested on the virus after they showed symptoms. Fortunately, after a week-long recovery, both were tested again and their results were poor.

“Two weeks ago, Jameson, my three-year-old son, was showing signs of COVID-19. Fortunately, my first psychiatrist got a test and I tested positive,” Pink recalled in a statement. the caption. “My family has been sheltered and we have been doing so for two weeks following the doctor’s recommendation. A few days ago we were tested again and it is now full thanks.”

The Grammy winner three times called on the federal government for lack of testing, while also urging people to take the suitcase seriously.

“It is a matter of course and failure of our government to conduct more comprehensive testing,” he wrote. “This disease is a very serious and very serious disease. People need to know that it affects young, old, healthy and poor, rich and poor, and we must conduct free and public testing to protect our children.” , our family, our friends and our community. “

Pink talked about donating two $ 500,000 to health workers, including one for which she had given her late mother a certificate.

“In an effort to support health professionals who struggle on the daily basis, we are donating $ 50000 to the University of Philadelphia Hospital Health Fund as a gift. my mother, Judy Moore, who has worked there for 18 years in Cardiomyopathy and Transplant Center, “she said.” In addition, donating $ 500,000 to Ben’s disability rate I’m the Mayor of the Croida-19 of the Mayor of Los Angeles. “

“THANK YOU to all the health professionals and everyone in the world who works so hard to protect our loved ones,” Pink said. “You’re brave! The next two weeks are important: please stay home. Please stay home.❤️”

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has over 1.1 million confirmed cases and killed more than 62,000 on April 4th.

While landing in Wuhan, China, the blast spread to at least 200 other lands. In the United States, more than 290600 Americans were infected with this disease and 7,800 died.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. World Health Organization.

According to Centers for Disease Control (CDC), older people and those who are used to treating medical conditions – such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease – are at greater risk for developing the disease.

To find out more about our COVID-19 story, click Here.

