[pink-sox-notes:-ron-roenicke-not-instructing-players-to-bunt]

FORT MYERS — Under a new supervisor, the 2020 Purple Sox will go on to bunt sometimes.

“What are we training fellas to bunt for, when I could give two sacrifices a calendar year?” interim manager Ron Roenicke stated on Tuesday. “Why devote all your time accomplishing a thing that doesn’t seriously materialize in the sport? Back when I performed, (previous Dodgers supervisor Tommy) Lasorda would put me in to pinch-hit to bunt anyone over. It was a large part of the match. The fundamentals and points we pressured each working day ended up a significant section of the recreation at that time. The sport has modified. It is not that way any more. So to put that emphasis on that part doesn’t make any feeling.”

The Sox had just 27 whole sacrifices in two years under former manager Alex Cora. They rated among the bottom in the league in both of those yrs.

“The only dude we definitely experienced past 12 months who was great at it was Sandy Leon,” Roenicke stated. “We really don’t have him this calendar year. Jackie (Bradley Jr.) functions on it some. I can recall (Blake) Swihart a pair of many years back. We have been in a predicament we assumed that would be a great time to sac bunt and later on on I talked to him he mentioned he experienced in no way sac bunted in advance of in the small leagues, so that’s form of frightening.”

Pillar, Bogaerts new leaders in the clubhouse

The Red Sox dropped some veteran leaders in Mookie Betts and David Price tag, but Roenicke envisions Kevin Pillar and Xander Bogaerts between the fellas who will just take on leadership roles in 2020.

“I imagine Pillar, due to the fact of who he is and the character he has and the practical experience he’s had, I see him remaining a significant section of that,” he stated.

Bogearts has appeared like a leader for several years. He speaks numerous languages and connects with players from all backgrounds. He’s as accountable as they come and constantly stands in front of his locker to answer concerns for the team just after tough losses. And he’s an All-Star on the field.

Do the Red Sox belong to Bogaerts now?

“I never know if I’d put it that way,” Roenicke claimed. “I assume there’s so many great gamers on the staff, I guess what I’d think about it is if he was just a standout player (as opposed) to all people else we have, then it will become that. But simply because we have some other good players, I genuinely never look at it that way.”

Roenicke stated Bogaerts and Betts are pretty unique in their demeanor.

“Mookie confirmed up to the ballpark generally in the exact temper every working day, but it was not as higher, smiling,” the skipper stated. “Bogie displays up each day and as quickly as you see him, there is a smile. He’s in a great mood just about every day, for having said that many games we perform. Which is really hard to do. I consider that is what the change is, and it brings a smile to anyone else’s deal with.”

Sox changing tone on Verdugo

The Crimson Sox required to apparent up remarks by staff president Sam Kennedy made on Monday, when he was requested about Alex Verdugo’s part in an incident from 2015 in Dodgers spring instruction, when a law enforcement report was filed about a 17-12 months-previous female who suffered physical abuse in a resort room though Dodgers gamers were current.

Kennedy reported the Purple Sox did not make any try to get hold of the alleged victim in the case.

“I can handle just that we did an extremely large level of because of diligence with Important League Baseball and the Los Angeles Dodgers, and I essentially spoke to the commissioner specifically about it myself, and we are comfortable with the determination (to purchase him),” Kennedy said Monday. “Otherwise we would not have moved forward in that path. Had a probability to fulfill Alex in individual this early morning, and enable him know that the total business is here to assistance him and all of our gamers. So we’re comfortable with the level of thanks diligence we did.”

The Purple Sox clarified that Kennedy did not intend to say that the club “supports” Verdugo in the context of the 2015 incident. Alternatively, he intended the club offers him a help technique like they offer you all youthful players in the organization.

The critical piece in the Betts trade, Verdugo is unlikely to be ready for the start out of the season thanks to a tension fracture in his back.

New catcher coming?

The Sox are reportedly in agreement on a minor league contract with catcher Jonathan Lucroy, although it’s not yet official.

He was an MVP prospect below the Roenicke-led Brewers in 2014 but has hit just .248 with a .666 OPS in excess of the previous a few several years. The 33-12 months-aged is anticipated to be a depth alternative guiding Christian Vazquez and Kevin Plawecki.