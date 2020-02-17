[pink-sox-operator-john-henry’s-complete-assertion-on-the-mookie-betts-trade]

FORT MYERS — Dressed in a navy blazer and white costume shirt, Purple Sox principal owner John Henry tackled reporters at JetBlue Park on Monday early morning for the initial time considering that the staff traded Mookie Betts and David Cost to the Dodgers.

He sat with chairman Tom Werner and workforce president Sam Kennedy to remedy thoughts for about 25 minutes following offering a seven-minute opening assertion.

Down below is a transcript of Henry’s opening assertion:

This morning, right before answering your thoughts I would like to start out by addressing Pink Sox lovers straight about this offseason. We are utilized to hard offseasons, but this one has been specifically complicated.

So let me commence by declaring that whilst they’ve been presented with remarkable troubles this off-period, all those of us sitting down below these days know that our baseball functions office underChaim and Brian’s management has dealt with these troubles extremely very well. We are self-assured and optimistic whilst at the same time cognizant of how all of these troubles affect you, Pink Sox lovers. We truly feel responsible to facial area no matter what issues come up in a way so as to shield the group and transfer forward for the long-expression no matter if it’s on the field or off.

In advance of Tom, Sam or I at any time dreamed of proudly owning a key league baseball club, we were being baseball fans, like you. I grew up a supporter of the St. Louis Cardinals. My most loved participant was Stan Musial. My coronary heart would have broken if Stan the Guy had ever been traded – for any



purpose. Your mothers and fathers or your grandparents certainly felt the identical way about Ted Williams and Yaz.

So, on a single degree, when I say I comprehend how quite a few of you really feel about this trade with the Dodgers, I know quite a few of you – specially our youngest supporters – are disbelieving or angry or unfortunate about it. I know it is hard and disappointing.

Some of you no doubt felt the exact same way in 2004 when we traded Nomar, who like Mookie was a vastly well known, homegrown participant. All of us in the group hoped we could steer clear of ever owning to go by way of something like that once more. But most golf equipment deal with identical dilemmas from time to time.

I comprehend there is likely small I can say these days that will adjust how you come to feel about this, but it is my obligation to test.

The baseball organizations we compete from have develop into much far more strategic and considerate about how and exactly where they invest their sources in their quest for titles. We cannot shy absent from rough selections essential to aggressively contend for Environment Collection. That is what led to this trade.

No cost agency plays into a lot of choices clubs like ours have to make. Today’s gamers invest many years in the insignificant and significant leagues earning the suitable to be paid in a no cost industry, earning the suitable to make alternatives. They make sizeable sacrifices to get there and they have earned what they acquire.

Clubs also have alternatives to make as nicely in this financial program.

It is a process that has a couple of imbalances as all economic systems do, but it is a method over-all thathas led to labor peace and an astounding sector for our finest players. It is not the system’s faultthat the Purple Sox ended up in this position. We have been confronted with a tricky option. You can converse about bucks. You can talk about metrics and worth. But in the close, even however we are persistently amid the maximum paying golf equipment in baseball – with this calendar year currently being no exception – we have to make difficult judgments about competing for the foreseeable future as effectively as the present.

Above the final two many years in profitable 4 titles, along the way we misplaced not only Nomar, but Pedro and Jacoby and Jon and Manny between others. We no for a longer period reside in the Musial or Williams period. Gamers have legal rights they ought to have had when Stan and Ted performed. Those people two great players have been victims of an unfair process – one particular that gave them no selection but to stay put. At a single place, Stan assumed about likely to Mexico in get to be compensated his price. He was provided $175,000 above 5 a long time in the Mexican League when he was making $13,500 a yr. The Cardinal proprietor went to Mexico to halt it.

In today’s sport there is a price tag to getting rid of a terrific player to absolutely free company – a person that are not able to just about bemade up by the draft choose supplied. We have viewed illustrations of this lately.

We at the Pink Sox will remember this as one of the hardest, one particular of the most tricky, decisions we have ever experienced to make. We as well adore the youthful man, the terrific, good smile, the big coronary heart and the seemingly boundless expertise he displayed listed here.

We felt we could not sit on our arms and reduce him next offseason with out finding benefit in return to assist us on our path forward. We diligently deemed the choice around the previous 12 months and created a decision when this chance presented alone to obtain considerable, youthful expertise for the years in advance.