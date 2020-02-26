pink-sox-quarantine-prospect-chih-jung-liu-above-coronavirus-problems

Liu, 20, arrived in Florida past week from Taiwan to commence spring schooling

For the 2nd time presently in spring education, the Pink Sox have quarantined a prospect from Taiwan about fears about coronavirus.

Soon after arriving in Florida final week to begin his initial spring education with Boston, Chih-Jung Liu was placed in quarantine in a lodge space by the staff to guard in opposition to the virus, according to The Boston Globe.

A Pink Sox spokesman instructed the paper that te workforce was applying “an overabundance of caution” with the younger prospect.

Liu, a 20-yr-outdated suitable-hander, is becoming delivered a few meals a day and preserving in shape by performing some weight education and heading for an occasional run.

Feeling good hence much, Liu is scheduled to join the team Saturday. As soon as that happens, the workforce will most likely give him an extended ebook before assigning him to a minimal league team.

Before this month, the team positioned Liu’s countryman, infielder Tzu-Wei Lin, in quarantine thanks to anxieties about the virus that is thought to have originated in China.

“I experienced been below for a 7 days and they said I necessary to go back again to my apartment,” Lin said. “I was good. I stayed away for a person working day and that was it.”

As of Tuesday, the U.S. had 57 verified situations of the virus, according to the Facilities for Condition Manage, 26 extra than Taiwan.

Subscribe in this article for our totally free day-to-day publication.

Study the entire tale at The Boston Globe