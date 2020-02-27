pink-zone-podcast:-ted-gilmore-leaving-the-badgers-and-hockey-postseason-coming-up

...GALE WARNING Remains IN Result Until eventually 6 AM EST FRIDAY... WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 30 KT WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 KT. SEAS 7 TO 11 FT ON THE OCEAN. The place...THE Extended ISLAND Seem, NEW YORK HARBOR, PECONIC AND GARDINERS BAYS, SANDY HOOK NJ TO Fire ISLAND INLET NY OUT 20 NM, SOUTH SHORE BAYS FROM JONES INLET Through SHINNECOCK BAY, MORICHES INLET NY TO MONTAUK Issue NY OUT 20 NM, AND Hearth ISLAND INLET NY TO MORICHES INLET NY OUT 20 NM. WHEN...Till 6 AM EST FRIDAY. IMPACTS...Strong WINDS WILL Result in Dangerous SEAS WHICH COULD CAPSIZE OR Problems VESSELS AND Lower VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS Actions... MARINERS Should really Alter Strategies TO Stay clear of THESE Dangerous Situations. Stay IN PORT, Request Harmless HARBOR, Alter Program, AND/OR Safe THE VESSEL FOR Intense Circumstances. &&
State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Todd Milewski crack down the news about College of Wisconsin soccer and hockey.
They commence with Ted Gilmore’s departure from the UW soccer method to turn out to be Michigan State’s limited ends mentor. Colten breaks down what that means for the Badgers and what they need to do in acquiring a alternative.
Todd then provides his thoughts on what has been a disappointing time for the UW men’s hockey staff, and if the Badgers can make a operate in the postseason irrespective of a tough common year. Todd also talks about the women’s hockey team’s likelihood of repeating as countrywide champions — the Badgers open up postseason perform subsequent week.
They wrap up speaking about development projects at Camp Randall and Kohl Middle, and go over why UW doesn’t market beer at occasions.
You can subscribe to the Purple Zone podcast (it is really a new feed, so you may possibly will need to resubscribe) on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.
This article initially ran on madison.com.