pink-zone-podcast:-ted-gilmore-leaving-the-badgers-and-hockey-postseason-coming-up

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Todd Milewski crack down the news about College of Wisconsin soccer and hockey.

They commence with Ted Gilmore’s departure from the UW soccer method to turn out to be Michigan State’s limited ends mentor. Colten breaks down what that means for the Badgers and what they need to do in acquiring a alternative.

Todd then provides his thoughts on what has been a disappointing time for the UW men’s hockey staff, and if the Badgers can make a operate in the postseason irrespective of a tough common year. Todd also talks about the women’s hockey team’s likelihood of repeating as countrywide champions — the Badgers open up postseason perform subsequent week.

They wrap up speaking about development projects at Camp Randall and Kohl Middle, and go over why UW doesn’t market beer at occasions.

You can subscribe to the Purple Zone podcast (it is really a new feed, so you may possibly will need to resubscribe) on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.