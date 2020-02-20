[pink-zone-podcast:-the-badgers’-incredibly-hot-streak-and-the-ncaa’s-new-transfer-waiver-approach]

Point out Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin are again to discuss the news in Badgers sports activities.

They start with the men’s basketball team’s the latest sizzling streak, and the roles Aleem Ford and Brad Davison have performed in serving to UW earn 3 straight online games. They also speak about the Badgers’ NCAA tournament potential customers and Sunday’s sport towards Rutgers.

Colten lays out the NCAA’s proposal to change the transfer waiver method, main to a discussion of the benefits and implications that alter could convey.

They wrap up by answering listener issues.

You can subscribe to the Pink Zone podcast (it really is a new feed, so you may perhaps require to resubscribe) on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.