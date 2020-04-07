As PinkNews launches their global digital supplement network, it is important to consider the extent of the global coronavirus epidemic.

LGBT + people are left shaken as their lives are lifted and rejuvenated.

Queer social media has closed its doors, LGBT + youth have been detained in unacceptable family homes, legal strikes for frustrated liberties and national leaders are taking strikes to expand the regime.

And now, Pride is in danger.

For many, Pride is more than just a party or a song. It is short-lived, though brief, for the community to observe and celebrate who are like people.

But every year, more and more LGBT + people around the world are unable to participate in LGBT + events like Pride, often because of anti-LGBT + laws in their country.

In 2020, this expansion will expand to every member of the community, as Pride celebrations around the world will be canceled due to COVID-19.

Over 220 Pride events around the world have been saved for coronavirus.

Three months into 2020, over 200 planned festivals around the world have banned or stopped them, which means the spread of the virus, according to a study conducted by the European Pride Organicers Association.

This will lead many LGBT + people to feel isolated and uncertain about the future, especially during times when these people are often over celebrating.

With this exciting event not to pick again this year, PinkNews has announced Pride for All – a new digital festival designed to engage the LGBT + community online through its many interactive and original content.

The event will include contemporary lectures, music sessions, training sessions and Q & As with celebrities, performers and activists.

Armed with the courage and expertise of LGBT +, the main focus of the event will be giving LGBT + people positive things to enjoy at a time when many of us can feel isolated and scared; not only this year, but also years to come.

The archives will be displayed and posted on the PinkNews website and social network, with the latest and pre-shared content being shared to ensure that as many people as possible can be found regardless of where they live.

In the wake of the online celebration, Pride for All is also donating money to the charity of PinkNews, the Kaleidoscope Trust.

In both cases, there will be an opportunity for people to pledge and donate to the needy so that the trust can continue to campaign for the rights of LGBT + people in marginalized countries.

Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, head of the Kaleidoscope Trust, said: “As Pride celebrations become increasingly unsafe, LGBT + people around the world are seeing their opportunity to celebrate their communities come to an end.

“We are proud to be partnering with PinkNews at Pride for All to ensure that everyone around the world, even if they are alone, can be proud of who they are.”

(Himanshu Bhatt / NurPhoto / Getty)

PinkNews managing director Benjamin Cohen explained how digital pride can give the community an opportunity to connect with others and avoid the sense of isolation in the world right now.

“With PinkNews reaching more than 50 million people each month with a variety of readings that reflect our community, we are uniquely positioned to create Pride for All.

“Pride for All will be created during this Pride, however, we want to create an annual event to ensure that every year Pride is integrated with everyone, so that everyone can connect as a team.

“By leveraging our connectivity with major platforms such as Snapchat and Twitter, we can increase access to our content,” he added.

Pride for All will be a free event and will run from Thursday June 4 through Sunday June 7. For more information on Pride for All, click here.