Pink’s husband & # 39; lost it & # 39; during isolation between coronavirus, he shaves his head at home – Up News Info

As Carey Hart offers before and after clips of her hair transformation, her singing wife turns to her social media to share a glimpse of the shaving process.

pink and her husband Carey Hart He “lost” on Thursday (March 19th) as she shaved her head as the couple continued to be isolated amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 40-year-old singer went on Instagram to share a snap of the motocross rider with a bare headband in the center of his head, his brown hair still easy to see on either side.

“We’ve lost it. But we’re together! SHOMP,” she wrote along with the add-on, before even sharing a video of the moment Carey started with nail clippers.

Carey also shared videos of his transformation on his Instagram page, first posting a clip of himself, full-haired, saying, “I think I won’t be able to go to the salon anytime soon. Soon, so … ”

Fans then clicked on the following video, which showed Carey shaving his head and shirtless to show off his many tattoos while joking that he was in “metal quarantine.”

“Send help. I’m missing it! #FullMetalQuarantine,” she captioned the videos.

Pink and Carey have been trying to maintain normalcy while isolated with their eight-year-old children Willow and three-year-old Jameson with the “Walk Me Home” singer trying to plan activities throughout the year. days for their offspring.

However, it seems that being at home with the kids is taking its toll on Carey, who shared a meme about Jack Nixon, Shelley Duvall Y Danny Lloyd from the horror movie “Shining”, which featured the legend “A couple of weeks in isolation with the family. What could go wrong?”

Posting the meme along with some annoying emojis, Carey added, “Keep everyone safe.”

“I’m Jack Nicholson in this scene,” Pinkie laughed at the picture.

