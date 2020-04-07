Pinterest anticipates the full year due to Covid-19 uncertainty; COO Leaving Company

Pinterest (PINS) – Get Report realized its prospects for the whole year in the face of the current COVID-19 pandemic and stated that its chief operating officer, Françoise Brougher, is leaving the company.

“Pinterest is currently unable to predict the expected impact of COVID-19 on its financial and operational results for the rest of 2020,” the company said in a statement. The company said its first quarter revenues met its expectations until mid-March, “when we started to see a sharp slowdown.”

“Our exposure to some of the most affected segments such as travel, the automotive sector and restaurants has not been significant,” said Todd Morgenfeld, CFO, in the statement. “Based on our current visibility, we plan to evaluate the planned expenses while continuing to pursue and prioritize the goals that fuel the company’s long-term growth.” Morgenfeld will take over Brougher’s responsibilities, according to the company.

Pinterest said it expected first quarter revenue to be “between $ 269 million and $ 272 million.” Wall Street is looking for $ 269.3 million, based on a Factset survey of 21 analysts. Pinterest did not offer earnings prospects for the quarter. Analysts predict a loss of $ 49.6 million, or 8 cents per share.

For the quarter ending March 31, the company expects global monthly active users in the range of 365 to 367 million. Of these 89 million to 90 million are in the United States, while 276 million to 277 million are international.

The company said it closed the first quarter with approximately $ 1.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents and negotiable securities, no financial debt and an unused $ 500 million revolving credit facility.

Pinterest shares rose $ 1.74 or 11.6% to $ 16.80 in after hour trading.

