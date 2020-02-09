Pinterest Lens recognizes 2.5 billion objects

Visual Search is our top choice for AR flavor that could make killer applications. For those who are not familiar, it is a kind of AR cousin who dips into computer vision and machine learning to locate the information they point to on your phone. To circumvent technological terminology, Google sometimes calls it “search what you see”.

Speaking of Google, it’s the first cursor for visual search. It has the knowledge graph, image recognition database, and other key technology advantages that will be transferred to a visual search world. Most importantly, he is very motivated to make visual search happen.

But another player could compete for the visual search market share: Pinterest. The media and commerce game is also loaded with an image database and sausages. It has a narrower use case than Google – mainly around consumer products – but this focus is aligned with monetization.

To validate this potential, it recently announced that Pinterest Lens – the visual search feature – recognizes 2.5 billion objects, mostly fashion or home. This exceeds the 1 billion products recognized by Google Lens. Although fair, Google announced that figure a year ago.

Commercial Intent

Beyond the intensity, the advantage of Pinterest goes back to focusing on the product. Google, which is Google, will also benefit from the intention of Google Lens users, who are “forward-looking” to describe the elements of the physical world. This could be very useful for fashion and local discovery. But it doesn’t exist yet.

Instead, Google has focused its marketing on Google Lens on visual searches of general interest such as pets and flowers. This is to build broader organic demand by focusing on well-known search topics (“training wheels”). Monetization will come after the user is involved in critical mass.

However, it seems that Pinterest is closer to this point with a use case around product-based visualization (it can be profitable). He is also in line with his personal product. A “see you” proposal for fashion and household goods is a natural extension of what Pinterest has created so far.

And it turns out to be in terms of attracting users. Pinterest also announced that 80 percent of Pinners start with visual search when shopping for 58 percent of non-Pinners. This imposing share is noteworthy because visual search has not yet been acclimated to common consumer behavior.

A Pinterest Lens Search for a lens. Credit Image: AR Insider

Knowledge graph

Back at Google, the competitive advantage could be underlying technology to get the best results, and it’s hard to bet against Google there. Google Lens Object Recognition is based on Google’s machine learning, graphing, and training set from years of indexing images.

Therefore, the respective Google and Pinterest visual search results will coexist for different use cases, but will compete and overlap in some ways. Others will compete, such as Snapchat, which not only has a “camera-forward” AR user base, but works smart with Amazon for visual search.

Another key competitive advantage will be easier access to visual search. Google has taken steps to accelerate the lens by incubating it in popular search products. And this is necessary, as there are still too many phone buttons to avoid a tool that does not prove to be sufficient to justify the activation action.

As these things progress, visual search could damage AR killer applications. Not only does it move beyond fun and games to achieve true utility (what AR needs), but it is inherently a high-frequency use case. This is how mobile search models follow – in both usage patterns and monetization potential.

Gravitational pull

Speaking of mobile search, one lesson is that proximity to search topics (eg searching for restaurants when near the restaurant) can increase the volume and key metrics such as CTR and CPC ratios. Visual search takes this proximity to another level, as search topics are literally in sight.

This is enhanced when visual search is used in commercial environments, such as storage corridors. Pinterest, again, has an underlying commercial context in its commitment that makes it a giant sleep in visual search. But Google’s gravity and knowledge graph is huge.

Whether it’s Pinterest, Google, Snapchat or others, visual search and AR generally need more business cases to offset the growing doubt of the broader market. We’ll be watching as innovation, product placement, and user behavior accumulate in revenue-generating AR products.

