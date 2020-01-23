Pinterest, Spotify, Birds Eye, Infectious Media: top tips for attending The Drum Awards

The Drum Awards are a global program that aims to identify the best practices, companies and people in our industry. Your mission is to share this information with readers of The Drum – one of the world’s largest marketing platforms – to help them make better decisions.

But how do you win? What distinguishes a contribution from our jury? What is the magic ingredient for writing your award-winning report?

Earlier this month, we had panel discussions in the UK and US to talk to previous judges and winners about key tips for attending The Drum Awards.

Judy Lee, Global Director of Industry and Experience Marketing, Pinterest

When evaluating awards, each person is responsible for reviewing hundreds of submissions. It is important that your entry is memorable and differentiated. I usually look for work that moves me emotionally or encourages me to act. Then it is important to provide the context for the work and to communicate limitations or other notable elements that may not be readily apparent in the work itself.

Award-winning work should set the standard for the industry and demonstrate a novel approach to solving a business challenge. For me, brands and companies that create a more inclusive society are passion – the future lies here. I am inspired by the ideas that not only reflect the real world around us, but also lead us to a more positive place.

Marco Bertozzi, Vice President EMEA Sales & Multi-Market Global Sales, Spotify

Do not enter to enter. Wait until you have a good campaign that you know will win. However, some people scratch and give a lot of categories and awards. In general, however, the good ideas are awarded. All you have to do is present it clearly, clearly and concisely. Don’t just throw mud against the wall and hope some of it sticks.

I also don’t want to read an entry and I don’t have to figure out where to look for the different information. I want to see something that makes it very clear where I’m going. When I look through more than 40 articles, I don’t want to be surprised where you put the results because you put a lot of fancy things on the page. Follow the guidelines and be clear about what you are putting aside.

Michael Cruz, Chief Content Officer of the Drum Agency

It’s about inspiring us. As judges we want to be inspired. That is why we are involved at all. We get insight into various campaigns that we would not have seen otherwise. So if you let yourself be inspired by the work and maybe a little jealous, that speaks for miles.

Also, when submitting to a category, keep in mind that you need to tell a full story. Make the goals of the campaign clear and link them to the results. Even great inspirational work can fall victim to an incomplete, incoherent story.

Copy and paste not only when submitting to multiple categories. The judges can see when it is a copy. If you submit in several categories, always adapt them to the category in which you are located. When the race is tight, sometimes it depends on whether the submission really fits the category. If it doesn’t connect completely, it won’t win.

Colin Buckingham, Head of Media, Birds Eye UK & IE

Do not take part in an award until you know why you are spending money. Awards encourage you to evaluate your major campaigns and expenses for the year. What did you do that was good in the year that the business was running? What should you do now?

You should pause for a moment instead of turning to the next campaign, which we can all be guilty of from time to time. You can think about what you did, what worked well and what your award is. That is the largest part of the work done.

Ending the year that your industry peers recognized as best in class leads internally to a really good feeling of positivity. Positivity can create positivity.

Neil McKinnon, Marketing Director, Infectious Media

Take a look at the categories. There’s a lot of it at the Drum Awards, and you may have a preconceived idea of ​​where your things are going. Check out whose category won before. What are your chances of winning? Could your post go into something that is less well entered? It can give you a better chance.

What is the marketing message behind winning this category? Are you trying to show another side of your business? Are you trying to move to another area with a price in this category? This can help with your marketing message. But if you can’t explain it to your mother, then you don’t understand it. You shouldn’t write it down. Don’t press random red buttons.

Dee Frew, programmatic technology specialist, The Guardian

When we receive the contributions, we have no overview of them except for the name of the campaign. We have to go to the report to see what will stand out. Some things pop out right away and you want that to be in your summary. You want that in advance and make sure you brag about whatever that accomplishment is. Don’t leave it as a surprise at the end of the entry. It has to be in the front and in the middle.

One student mistake I come across is that people use words that they don’t understand. Do not do that. If it is not an AI or you do not understand whether it is an AI or not, do not write it in the entry. If you don’t fully understand it yourself, it probably won’t end up with every judge, and that means there will be confusion when the jury looks over and compares and contrasts notes.

