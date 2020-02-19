[Pique calls journalist ‘puppet’ as BarçaGate proceeds]

Image by David Ramos/Getty Visuals

The defender provided his thoughts on Twitter

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has named journalist Marçal Lorente a ‘puppet’ in response to a assertion by the author with regards to the modern events at the club.

Lorente experienced composed on Twitter in reaction to modern allegations that Barca had paid a company to discredit present-day and former gamers, which include Pique.

Here’s what he wrote:

“I have acknowledged the surroundings and idiosyncrasies of Barcelona and the club’s customers for lots of a long time and the good thing is they just can’t be as very easily manipulated, they are much more intelligent and know beautifully how to detect all those who want to use the media, political and economic pursuits to make it at Barça.” Resource | Twitter

Pique built it crystal clear he wasn’t as well impressed with his one-term response: “Puppet.”

Titella — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) February 18, 2020

Bartomeu reportedly met with Pique and the club’s other 3 captains on Tuesday to examine the most up-to-date events in a conference that was described as “tense” and remaining the players “uneasy” about the circumstance.

Expect BarçaGate to rumble on as the week progresses…