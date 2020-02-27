[Pique expected to be in good shape for El Clasico]

Picture by Harry Langer/DeFodi Visuals by using Getty Illustrations or photos

The defender picked up an ankle injuries versus Napoli

Gerard Pique gave Barcelona a scare at the conclude of Tuesday’s Champions League past 16 clash versus Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo by finding up an ankle issue.

The centre-again looked in true ache as he hobbled off in stoppage time and was replaced by Clement Lenglet for the last few of minutes.

Quique Setien is short on defensive alternatives, with Jean-Clair Todibo obtaining still left in January for Schalke, and will not want to be devoid of Pique for Sunday’s trip to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Activity documented following the match that Pique informed the media he was Alright and was hopeful he could perform Genuine Madrid at the weekend, although RAC1 have also documented he should be fit in time for Sunday’s match.

Even Marca are reporting that Pique’s injury “isn’t serious” and stage to the truth that Barca have not issued a professional medical statement as evidence, despite the fact that they also reckon he will be monitored over the future several days.

Setien does have solutions if Pique does not make it. Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet are the most most likely partnership, while Ronald Araujo is a ideal-sided centre-again who could occur into the team.

Even so, the early indications propose Pique will be fit to play on Sunday exactly where a get would transfer Barca 5 points apparent at the leading of the desk.