[Pique says Barca missed the prospect to hurt Authentic Madrid]

Picture by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Pictures

The champions would have absent five points apparent with a earn

Gerard Pique states Barcelona missed the probability to damage Real Madrid after likely down two- to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Victory for the champions would have found them move five points crystal clear at the prime of the table, but in its place they have been knocked off the top of the table with 12 game titles left to enjoy.

Pique spoke after the match about the sport and a uncommon defeat for the Catalan giants at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Madrid in the initial fifty percent was the worst Madrid I have faced at the Bernabeu. We skipped a prospect to harm them. “We have to engage in improved than in next half, though, we shed balls and they grew in self confidence.” Resource | ESPN

The consequence provides True Madrid the edge in the race for the title and leaves Quique Setien’s group with plenty to do if they are to keep their title this year.