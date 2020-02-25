[Pique: We may well not be UCL favourites but we have a chance]

Picture by Ciro Sarpa/Getty Visuals

The defender has supplied his feelings on their hopes

Gerard Pique claims Barcelona may perhaps not be favourites to acquire the Champions League this period but reckons they do however have a possibility of lifting the European Cup.

Captain Lionel Messi instructed Mundo Deportivo previous week he did not imagine his workforce were at the right level to be topped European champions right after a a lot less than convincing marketing campaign.

Pique has refused to publish off his team’s hopes but needs them to just take factors just one sport at a time.

“In other yrs, we have arrived at this stage of the Champions League as remaining the favourites and we have not received it. Maybe we aren’t favourites this calendar year but being Barça, we do have a opportunity. “The most significant issue is to get it phase by action. First, we have to enjoy Napoli. Initial we want to get through this tie and right after that, we’ll see. “In current seasons, there have been situations when we’ve been in good variety at this phase but declined later on in the event.” Supply | AS English

Barcelona have not been at their greatest this period but did top a tricky group that contains Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Slavia Prague with no losing a match.