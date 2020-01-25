Pirate ship cruise for the maiden voyage during the Gasparilla

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – This gas parilla shows you another pirate ship on the water.

Yacht StarShip Cruises and Events, known for its dining yachts, has announced that it will add a pirate ship to its fleet – The Lost Pearl.

“We have long recognized Tampa’s rich pirate history by addressing our water taxi business with a pirate theme and adding a full-size pirate ship to the fleet,” said Troy Manthey, President and CEO of Yacht StarShip.

A crew is currently refurbishing and finishing the ship, but the ship will be ready to take its maiden voyage in the morning at Gasparilla.





“It will be a 2-hour cruise and you will get the best view of the flotilla when it hits downtown Tampa,” said Jennifer Richardson, Marketing Director for Yacht StarShip.

The 125 guest pirate ship previously operated in Virginia Beach was custom built in 2011. The Lost Pearl has two decks and a galley with a snack and grog bar.

If you miss Gasparilla, the Lost Pearl will be an integral part of Tampa Bay from February.

“Our deckhands are not just deckhands. There are pirates on board this ship who will be holding an interactive live show starting in February. This way, visitors and locals alike can have a great adventure on the pirate ship,” said Richardson.

The Lost Pearl regular cruise schedule begins on February 8, 2020. For more information, visit tampapirateship.com.